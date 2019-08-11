Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Receives $56.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.32. 11,859,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,226,683. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.