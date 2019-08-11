Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Receives $46.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on Brady and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 9,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $474,431.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,202.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $362,378.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,367 shares of company stock worth $2,074,875 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the second quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Brady by 37.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Brady by 3.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Brady by 4.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 36.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 403,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after buying an additional 107,848 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRC traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 111,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,662. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Brady has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $289.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.66 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brady will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

