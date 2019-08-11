BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cowen set a $47.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.93.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,071. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. BorgWarner has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.82.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,625,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,636,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,343,000 after purchasing an additional 879,547 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 6,075,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,341,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,957,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,159,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $198,188,000 after purchasing an additional 317,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

