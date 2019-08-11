Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Mizuho currently has a $2,150.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2,050.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BKNG. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $2,080.00 target price (up previously from $2,040.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 target price on Booking and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,066.00.

Shares of BKNG traded down $23.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,917.69. The stock had a trading volume of 366,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,886.59. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,019.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $20.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 101.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,200 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,740,762,000 after purchasing an additional 76,561 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Booking by 45.2% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,177,000 after purchasing an additional 201,869 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 174,390.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 621,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 620,831 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 197,303.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 596,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 595,855 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 259,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,654,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

