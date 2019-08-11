Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boise Cascade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.80.

Boise Cascade stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.75. 244,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,793. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $47.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.10.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Boise Cascade had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

In other news, Director Kristopher J. Matula purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $80,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,812.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $118,054.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,252.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,177,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,781,000 after purchasing an additional 289,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,938,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 43,221 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,059,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 443,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 189,406 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

