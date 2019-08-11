BMO Capital Markets Boosts Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$21.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

WTE opened at C$21.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.36. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of C$17.64 and a 52 week high of C$27.50. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 33.79%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.