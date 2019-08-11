BMO Capital Markets Boosts Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$21.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.
WTE opened at C$21.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.36. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of C$17.64 and a 52 week high of C$27.50. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
About Westshore Terminals Investment
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.
