BMO Capital Markets Boosts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $85.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTCH. Aegis raised their target price on Match Group from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $84.00 target price on Match Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Match Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Match Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.91.

Match Group stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.63. 3,224,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,687. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.27. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.16 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 153.58% and a net margin of 26.51%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $449,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,578 shares in the company, valued at $672,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 4,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $306,725.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,607 shares of company stock worth $9,034,034. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 850.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 3,829.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

