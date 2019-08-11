BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Given a $25.00 Price Target by SunTrust Banks Analysts

SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 price objective on BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BMC Stock’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BMCH. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of BMC Stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.08.

BMCH stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.04. 534,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,971. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59. BMC Stock has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $25.29.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $946.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.39 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Hamblet sold 8,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 8.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 110.1% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 19,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

