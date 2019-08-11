Blocktrade Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.07 Million (BTT)

Blocktrade (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, Blocktrade has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blocktrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00001105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Blocktrade has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $2,569.00 worth of Blocktrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00265104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.06 or 0.01269746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020962 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00095077 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000422 BTC.

About Blocktrade

Blocktrade’s genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Blocktrade’s total supply is 57,746,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,314,915 tokens. Blocktrade’s official Twitter account is @Blocktradecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocktrade’s official website is blocktrade.com

Buying and Selling Blocktrade

Blocktrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocktrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

