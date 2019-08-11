Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) PT Set at $69.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 target price on Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.09.

BKI traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $61.31. The company had a trading volume of 516,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,118. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $64.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $1,018,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $601,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,000 shares of company stock worth $16,923,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Black Knight by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Black Knight by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,006,000 after buying an additional 90,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,690,000 after buying an additional 37,652 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,194,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

