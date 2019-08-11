BitTorrent (BTT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $32.56 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and UPbit. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $149.53 million and $32.56 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitTorrent’s launch date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

