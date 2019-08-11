Bitcore (BTX) Price Down 12.6% This Week

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00003060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, QBTC, Exrates and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Bitcore has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcore has a total market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $1,583.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,428.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.74 or 0.01888191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.93 or 0.02975077 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00788827 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00802155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00051130 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00527052 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00136511 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,763,443 coins and its circulating supply is 17,262,484 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bit-Z, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, CoinExchange, QBTC, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.