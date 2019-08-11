Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $997,901.00 and $11,386.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $7.83 or 0.00068557 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006689 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003849 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000969 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000581 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 127,410 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

