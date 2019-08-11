Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Hits Market Cap of $2.53 Million

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $96.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.73 or 0.04386520 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00044633 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000988 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

BC is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.