Biotron 1-Day Volume Tops $15.00 (BTRN)

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, Biotron has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Biotron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Biotron has a market capitalization of $45,437.00 and $15.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Biotron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00262304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.67 or 0.01269980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00021048 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00095610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Biotron Profile

Biotron’s genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 tokens. The official website for Biotron is biotron.io . The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron . Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI

Biotron Token Trading

Biotron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biotron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biotron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biotron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Biotron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biotron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.