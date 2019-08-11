BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 million. BioNano Genomics had a negative net margin of 247.03% and a negative return on equity of 249.06%.

NASDAQ BNGO traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,558. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.54. BioNano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioNano Genomics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of BioNano Genomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Friday.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

