BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $29.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. BioDelivery Sciences International updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ BDSI traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.35. 1,919,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $360.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 90,706 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $398,199.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,031,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,919,224.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $37,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 604,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,248.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,458 shares of company stock worth $2,546,413 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 189,508 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,143 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 62,443 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 881.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,734,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

