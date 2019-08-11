BidaskClub Lowers Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Water Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of GWRS stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,933. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $241.38 million and a P/E ratio of 112.10.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0239 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 193.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 10.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 39.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 400,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 112,787 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 182,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 87.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 36,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

