BidaskClub Downgrades Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tristate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 40,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68. Tristate Capital has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tristate Capital will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tristate Capital news, Director James J. Dolan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Helen Hanna Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 31,662 shares of company stock worth $743,363 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Tristate Capital by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tristate Capital by 56,633.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

