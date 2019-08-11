Bethereum (BETHER) Market Capitalization Reaches $438,772.00

Bethereum (CURRENCY:BETHER) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Bethereum has a total market cap of $438,772.00 and $42,298.00 worth of Bethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bethereum token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bethereum has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00262196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.17 or 0.01266685 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00021178 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00094936 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000430 BTC.

About Bethereum

Bethereum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,946,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Bethereum is /r/bethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bethereum’s official message board is medium.com/bethereum . Bethereum’s official website is www.bethereum.com . Bethereum’s official Twitter account is @bethereumteam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bethereum Token Trading

Bethereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bethereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bethereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bethereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

