Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Wirecard (ETR:WDI) a €210.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €162.00 ($188.37) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €198.80 ($231.16).

Shares of Wirecard stock opened at €144.75 ($168.31) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87. Wirecard has a twelve month low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a twelve month high of €199.00 ($231.40). The company has a 50-day moving average of €149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

