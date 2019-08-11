Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for InVitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut InVitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of InVitae in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of NVTA stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.15. 2,024,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,995. InVitae has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 83.69%. The business had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that InVitae will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other InVitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,789 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $85,214.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 4,657 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $87,458.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,229 shares of company stock worth $1,701,067. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

