Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.33.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, Director Theodore T. Wang acquired 50,000 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 584,479 shares in the company, valued at $374,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,200. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

BLPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

