Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Announces Earnings Results

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $1.58, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $243.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.58 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 153.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.25%. Beigene’s revenue was up 360.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.92) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.98. 378,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,444. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.73. Beigene has a twelve month low of $105.19 and a twelve month high of $182.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Beigene alerts:

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 3,106 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total value of $394,058.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,221,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,847,934.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 10,130 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $1,362,890.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 328,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,246,573.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,916 shares of company stock worth $7,419,025. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Beigene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.