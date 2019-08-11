Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Set at $37.00 by Stephens

Stephens set a $37.00 price target on Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BECN. Raymond James cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.93.

Shares of BECN traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,908. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 4,625,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.17 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070,351.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO C Eric Swank sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $200,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after buying an additional 13,983 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at $254,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

