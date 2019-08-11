Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Given a $38.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $38.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BECN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.93.

BECN stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 908,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,908. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.75. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO C Eric Swank sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $200,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 4,625,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.17 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070,351.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,907,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,954,000 after purchasing an additional 849,333 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $6,344,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

