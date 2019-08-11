BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Shares Sold by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. BB&T comprises 2.4% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBT. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BB&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BB&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BB&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BB&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

In other BB&T news, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $120,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

BB&T stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.35. 2,422,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. BB&T Co. has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

BBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BB&T from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.04.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

