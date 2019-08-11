Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $67.72

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.72 and last traded at $68.40, with a volume of 2171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.20.

BAMXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

