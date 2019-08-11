Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $264.01 million and $26.28 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Mercatox, Cobinhood and BitBay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00263962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.01279564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021228 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00095945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,276,725,522 tokens. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, GOPAX, HitBTC, Kyber Network, BitBay, Liqui, Upbit, Livecoin, CPDAX, Gate.io, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, DDEX, Koinex, Poloniex, ChaoEX, IDEX, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Zebpay, Binance, Vebitcoin, AirSwap, IDCM, ABCC, Cobinhood, WazirX, ZB.COM, Huobi and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

