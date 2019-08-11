Barclays Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sapiens International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $5.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.42.

SPNS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.87. 92,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.43.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 12.8% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,030,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 116,712 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,448 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 332,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 42,553 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 134.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 198,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 113,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 163,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

