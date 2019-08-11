Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Banner from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Banner and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banner currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.75.

BANR stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.65. 105,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,463. Banner has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.95.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Banner had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $137.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $24,271,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,064,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,320,000 after purchasing an additional 317,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 855,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,755,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 90.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 208,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 99,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth $4,975,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

