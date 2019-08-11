BANKEX Market Cap Hits $731,970.00 (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, BANKEX has traded down 42.2% against the dollar. BANKEX has a total market capitalization of $731,970.00 and $82,408.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BANKEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, OKEx, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.69 or 0.04369092 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00043989 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001092 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001019 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

BANKEX Profile

BANKEX (CRYPTO:BKX) is a token. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,342,489 tokens. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org . The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, HitBTC, Simex, IDEX, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BANKEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

