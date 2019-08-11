Bank of America Lowers Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Telecom Argentina stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.35. Telecom Argentina has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.18 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter valued at $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

