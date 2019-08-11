Banana Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,744.00 (BNANA)

Banana Token (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. Banana Token has a market cap of $100,084.00 and $1,744.00 worth of Banana Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banana Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, Banana Token has traded up 94.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Banana Token alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00073479 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00362270 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008705 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000067 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006370 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Banana Token Token Profile

BNANA is a token. Banana Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,116,630 tokens. The official website for Banana Token is www.chimpion.io . Banana Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Banana Token Token Trading

Banana Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banana Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banana Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banana Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.