Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Receives $35.00 Average PT from Analysts

Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Baker Hughes A GE to $33.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price target on Baker Hughes A GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BHGE traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,096,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,446. Baker Hughes A GE has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 1,163.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,089,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,874 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,739,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 539,434 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

