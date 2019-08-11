B. Riley Analysts Give Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) a $75.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $75.00 target price on Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amerisafe’s FY2019 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

AMSF has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.00.

AMSF opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. Amerisafe has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $91.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amerisafe will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

In related news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $154,358.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $39,266.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock worth $246,441 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Amerisafe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Amerisafe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Amerisafe by 2.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amerisafe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amerisafe by 5.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

