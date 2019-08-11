Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AXSM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 465,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,198. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $849.28 million, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 2.64. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Coleman bought 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,648 shares in the company, valued at $13,992,773.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $78,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,354.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,470 shares of company stock worth $227,087. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

AXSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

See Also: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.