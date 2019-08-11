Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

AAXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $58.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.63. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $112.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.41 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 21,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hadi Partovi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $4,631,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 268,190 shares in the company, valued at $17,743,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,183 shares of company stock worth $10,196,203 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAXN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 324.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

