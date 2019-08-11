AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered AxoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on AxoGen to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 target price on AxoGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on AxoGen from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, VP David K. Hansen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,588 shares in the company, valued at $579,056.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,493.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter valued at about $9,529,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the first quarter valued at about $7,402,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in AxoGen by 54.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 980,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,654,000 after purchasing an additional 343,900 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AxoGen by 33.9% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 630,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 159,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in AxoGen by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 147,798 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXGN stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,511. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $515.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 0.18.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

