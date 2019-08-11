Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Announces Earnings Results

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

AVRO stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.24. 282,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,012. Avrobio has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $483.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.24.

Get Avrobio alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Avrobio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth purchased 810,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.