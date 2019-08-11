Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Releases Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) issued an update on its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4-4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.Avnet also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60-0.70 EPS.

AVT traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $41.32. 1,361,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,303. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99. Avnet has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

AVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Avnet in a research note on Friday. Citigroup set a $47.00 target price on Avnet and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

