Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ (AUPH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AUPH. BidaskClub upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.65.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 600,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,446. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.28.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13,231.97% and a negative return on equity of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 208,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 41,043 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 413.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,049,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after buying an additional 368,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

