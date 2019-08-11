Audentes Therapeutics Inc to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($1.04) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.11). Wedbush also issued estimates for Audentes Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS.

BOLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HC Wainwright set a $48.00 price objective on Audentes Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLD opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.61. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.70. Audentes Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOLD. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 913.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,619,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,999 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,735,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,730,000 after acquiring an additional 433,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 394,602 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,346,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,559,000 after acquiring an additional 322,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 303,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 163,824 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $793,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,137.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $369,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,167.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

