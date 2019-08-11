AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lifted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.6% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in AT&T by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock remained flat at $$34.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. 21,611,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,260,842. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $252.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

