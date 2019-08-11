AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Increased by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 439.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 52.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.72.

T remained flat at $$34.54 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,611,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,260,842. The company has a market capitalization of $252.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

