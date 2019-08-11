Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Issues Earnings Results

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 17.07%.

ATRI traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $748.22. 6,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,359. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $797.91. Atrion has a 52-week low of $624.00 and a 52-week high of $948.03.

In other Atrion news, Director Ronald Nicholas Spaulding sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.00, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,948,674. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATRI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

