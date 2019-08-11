Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

ATTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Atento from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet cut Atento from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Atento in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Atento from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Atento by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atento during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Atento by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 19,714 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Atento by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATTO traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 117,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,376. The stock has a market cap of $169.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.38. Atento has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $441.10 million during the quarter. Atento had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atento will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

