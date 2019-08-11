Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.15), Morningstar.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,457. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $43.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

In related news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $191,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,176,500.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Dobmeier purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,417,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,917,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,237,000 after acquiring an additional 671,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,648,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 903,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,906,000 after acquiring an additional 291,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 474,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after acquiring an additional 245,832 shares during the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

