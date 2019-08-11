Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) PT Raised to $141.00 at KeyCorp

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $124.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $131.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Aspen Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.38.

Shares of AZPN stock traded down $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $137.11. 418,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,653. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.29. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $142.15.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $195.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.71 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 43.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,684,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 374,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

