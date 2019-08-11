ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, RTT News reports. ArQule had a negative net margin of 349.34% and a negative return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. ArQule updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.37–0.35 EPS.

NASDAQ ARQL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,202. ArQule has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of ArQule from $6.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ArQule to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $12.00 target price on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

In other news, Director Ran Nussbaum acquired 307,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQL. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ArQule in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,597,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in ArQule in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,390,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ArQule by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,618,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,657 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ArQule in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,540,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in ArQule in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,421,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

